Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 236,602 shares.The stock last traded at $72.24 and had previously closed at $72.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.