Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IMPUY opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

