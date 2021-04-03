Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of IMPUY opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.
About Impala Platinum
