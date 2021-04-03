IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $304,000 Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of LB stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

