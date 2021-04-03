IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BCE by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

