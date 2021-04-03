IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,509.16, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

