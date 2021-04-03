IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,404 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

