IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $15,096,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $241.83 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $248.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

