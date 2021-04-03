IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $152.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,942 shares of company stock worth $7,985,599. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

