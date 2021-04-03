IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IGMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

