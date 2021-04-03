IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.46

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 3425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $588.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%.

In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $51,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,489 shares of company stock valued at $109,105. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDT by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

