ICHI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $288,273.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $15.78 or 0.00026440 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $42.56 million and approximately $288,273.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00075544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00796735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00091241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010377 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,697,596 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

