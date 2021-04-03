HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $9.60 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $9.60 million and $386,792.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00671572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027928 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.