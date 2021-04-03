Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

