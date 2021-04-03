Humanscape Hits Market Cap of $149.43 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 160.8% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $149.43 million and approximately $828,549.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

