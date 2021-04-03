Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 364,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.