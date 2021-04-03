Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$12.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.27.

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

