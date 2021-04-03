HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Up 46.7% in March

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in HubSpot by 39.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $485.85 on Friday. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $110.57 and a 52-week high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.27 and a 200-day moving average of $387.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

