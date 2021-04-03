HSBC Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $162.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.89.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average of $134.58. NIKE has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. United Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.