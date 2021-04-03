Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 138,488 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,488 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Conduent by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Conduent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

