Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $2.15 Million in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,459,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE YALA opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. Yalla Group Limited has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05).

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.