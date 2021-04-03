Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43.

