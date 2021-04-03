Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

