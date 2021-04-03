Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE HLI opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.