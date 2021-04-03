Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of HZNP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.50. 1,781,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,389. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,458 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 42,445 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $52,303,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

