Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $216.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.27.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.53.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

