Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.