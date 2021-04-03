Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $12.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

HTGC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 581,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

