Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Herc by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HRI. Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $102.27 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

