Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €104.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

