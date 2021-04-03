Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

HTLF stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.