HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

HBT Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 18,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in HBT Financial by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 279,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HBT Financial by 1,416.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 119,914 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HBT Financial by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115,616 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

