Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JST. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of JST opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a 52-week low of €18.84 ($22.16) and a 52-week high of €53.80 ($63.29). The company has a market capitalization of $806.09 million and a PE ratio of 183.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.