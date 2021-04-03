HashBX Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $38.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.24 or 0.00679156 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028224 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.