HAPI Reaches Market Cap of $12.06 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. HAPI has a market cap of $12.06 million and $3.04 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $153.07 or 0.00255922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00291792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00094211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.14 or 0.00764332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015293 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.