Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAFC. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

HAFC opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $611.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 319,307 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,530,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

