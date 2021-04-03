Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Short Interest Update

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 25,750,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 7,040,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,997. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

