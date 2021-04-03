Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 28,689 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84.
NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 265.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.