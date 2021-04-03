Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 28,689 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 265.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

