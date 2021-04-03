Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857. Halma has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

