Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE HAL opened at $21.92 on Monday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

