Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 23,009 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,009 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,014.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 421,255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,935 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 85,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

