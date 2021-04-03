Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,890 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,324 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,617,000 after buying an additional 2,315,345 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,384,067 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,059,000 after buying an additional 974,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after buying an additional 2,809,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.96.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.