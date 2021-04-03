Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Arena Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,787,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNA. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

