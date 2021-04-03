Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,620 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,275.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.