Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

