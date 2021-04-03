Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after buying an additional 314,974 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 251,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,777,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $207.97 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.55 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.