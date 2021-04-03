Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 227.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,893 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

