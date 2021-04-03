Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Update

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Groupon by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 496,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Groupon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,670 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. Groupon has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

