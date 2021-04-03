Gresham Technologies plc (GHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gresham Technologies stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £112.95 million and a P/E ratio of 89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Gresham Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 179 ($2.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.58.
Gresham Technologies Company Profile
