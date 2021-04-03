Gresham Technologies plc (GHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gresham Technologies stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £112.95 million and a P/E ratio of 89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Gresham Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 179 ($2.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 156.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.58.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

