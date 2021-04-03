GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GreenSky by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in GreenSky by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GreenSky by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GreenSky by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 364,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

