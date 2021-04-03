Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in March

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

GNCGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

